Ohio's Local Leaders Become Members of National Paris Deal Alliance

Several Ohio cities, colleges and universities are joining a nationwide alliance to create a show of force that they’re dedicated to fighting climate change.

The effort comes just days after President Trump announced plans for the U.S. to leave the Paris Climate Agreement.

The alliance in Ohio seems to stop at the local level.

The alliance's new members

The “We Are Still In” campaign includes officials from the city of Cincinnati, University of Dayton, Denison University, and Oberlin and Kenyon colleges.

Dan Firger with the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ environment program says the coalition will send a message to the world.

“Our goal is to measure and quantify that climate impact with the rest of the world so that as the White House threatens to walk away from Paris, we can say loudly with one voice, ‘we’re all still in,” he said.

Gov. John Kasich has criticized President Donald Trump for leaving the Paris deal. But Kasich has not said if Ohio would join such an alliance.