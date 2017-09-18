Ohio's Lt. Gov. Taylor Proposes Direct Payments to Doctors for Routine Care

One of the Republican candidates for governor, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, unveiled a set of proposals for health care in Ohio today. Taylor prefers a system that’s gaining popularity among the GOP.

Taylor's plan

Taylor wants to switch to a direct primary-care system. Regular doctor visits would be covered by a monthly membership, through which patients pay a flat monthly fee to a doctor or company who provides the routine services. Insurance plans would be designated primarily for catastrophic coverage.

Taylor says direct primary care is already proven in some states where it’s being tried.

“This approach has significantly changed the doctor-patient relationship, providing better, more personal health care at lower costs.”

Direct primary care doctors usually do not take insurance, including Medicare or Medicaid.