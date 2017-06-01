Ohio's Lt. Governor Reveals Personal Family Struggles with Opiates

A day after Ohio’s attorney general sued five drug makers for their role in the state’s opioid crisis, Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor is opening up about her own family’s struggles with addition.

Family struggles with opiates

Taylor tells the Dayton Daily News both of her sons have struggled with opiate addiction, although she wouldn’t say if it was heroin or painkillers. She said both men, who are in their mid 20s, are doing well now, although one remains in drug treatment.

“There have been times when we as a family have been in crisis. We are fortunate to have found the type of treatment that was necessary to restore sanity in our family," Taylor says.

Taylor declined additional requests for an interview, saying she wanted to share her family’s story, but thought further shining a spotlight on it would hurt their recovery.

Taylor has said she’s running for Ohio governor next year, but hasn’t officially declared.