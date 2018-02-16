Ohio's Manufacturing Gains On the Rise

Machines used for manufacturing sit in a factory.
Credit WIKIMEDIA

A new report on Northeast Ohio manufacturing shows that the region’s output is nearly matching pre-recession levels.

The report, published by Team NEO in partnership with MAGNET, also places the region above the rest of the nation in productivity.

Jacob Duritsky, Team NEO’s Vice President of Strategy and Research, says the increase in efficiency and a shift to higher-value products, such as electronics and technology, is to thank for this rise that’s expected to continue.


“That impact is huge,” he said. “You look at the economy overall and it makes up 20 percent of the economy directly, but when you take into account all of the supply chain jobs that come from it, all of the service sector jobs that are there that support the workers who are getting paid wages in it, you’re talking a little more than 40 percent of the overall economy in Northeast Ohio is driven through manufacturing.”

A Northeast Ohio Manufacturing Advocate Says Survey Shows Local Optimism and Concerns

By Kevin Niedermier Feb 8, 2017
Magnet

A survey of more than 300 small- and medium-sized Northeast Ohio manufacturers shows a mix of optimism and concern about the regional economy.

The business-climate poll was conducted by the manufacturing advocate organization Magnet. CEO Ethan Karp says nearly 60 percent of the respondents reported optimism and expect to expand. He believes a lot of that confidence stems from the election of President Trump and business owners’ perception of what his proposed polices will mean for them.

The Economic Outlook for Northeast Ohio is Mostly Positive

By Kevin Niedermier Dec 27, 2016
JEFF ST. CLAIR / WKSU

Despite some potential soft spots, Northeast Ohio’s economy should see continued improvement in the new year.

Jacob Duritsky is vice president of strategy and research at Team NEO, the region’s economic development organization. He says in 2017, Northeast Ohio’s job growth should continue to follow the upward trend of the past three years. He says the health-care field will remain strong, but there is some concern about the important manufacturing sector.