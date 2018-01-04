Ohio's New Opioid Prescription Data Rules Might Help Curb the State's Crisis

By Jan 4, 2018

Credit DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Rates of prescription overdose deaths in Ohio are at a six-year low. New rules on collecting data on opioid prescriptions going into effect to try to cut that further.

In August, the state began limiting the amount of opioid-based painkillers doctors could prescribe at one time – seven days for adults and five days for kids. And now, as Tessie Pollack with the State of Ohio Medical Board explains, new data collection rules are in place for those prescribers by requiring diagnosis codes on scripts.

“This is going to help us get some data on why we are prescribing for pain, maybe some instances where we could look into other therapies, and really help providers access other resources for acute pain,” Pollack said.

The state has also filed a lawsuit against five painkiller manufacturers, claiming the drugs led thousands into deadly opioid addiction.

Tags: 
opioids
Ohio State Medical Board
opioids lawsuit
Prescription painkillers

Related Content

The Average Life Expectancy Figure For Americans Drops Again

By Dec 22, 2017
Statisticval Analysis on National Health Issues
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention says in 2016 drug overdose deaths rose so dramatically that they affected statistics on life expectancy in the U.S.   

Wooster Rep. Wiggam Introduces a Bill to Impose Higher Penalties in Drug Trafficking Cases

By Dec 21, 2017
SCOTT WIGGAM
STATE OF OHIO

Ohio lawmakers have increased spending to fight the opioid crisis, but one state legislator thinks more needs to be done. 

Republican Rep. Scott Wiggam is pushing a bill that he says will accomplish two things in the fight against opioids.

“Ohio’s strategy is missing two key ingredients, deterrents and accountabilities for those who traffic these illegal substances in our communities.”