Ohio's New Prison Reforms Swap Prison Time for Rehabilitation

By 1 hour ago

The new reform only applies to Ohioans in the state's 10 largest counties.
Credit WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Changes are under way for how much time a person might spend in prison for a non-violent crime. The reforms of Ohio's criminal justice system will cut down on prison time in exchange for more community-based rehabilitation. Supporters believe they will not only save the state money but improve community safety.

Someone sentenced to 12 months or less for fifth-degree felony will no longer be sent to a state prison if they're from one of Ohio’s 10 largest counties. Instead, they'll will be under community control. Lawmakers also approved shorter sentences for technical probation violations and for those who work to rehabilitate themselves while in prison.

'You're gonna have much better results; you're gonna have reduced recidivism, and you're gonna save a whole bunch of money.'

Lenore Anderson with the Alliance for Safety and Justice says this is a more balanced approach to criminal justice.

“That didn’t spend all our public safety dollars on bloated prisons but instead in local treatment, diversion and community programming along with holding people accountable for those who do need to be incarcerated. You’re gonna have much better results, you’re gonna have reduced recidivism and you’re gonna save a whole bunch of money,” Anderson said.

The diversion from state prisons will start next summer.

Tags: 
Alliance for Safety and Justice
prison reform
Ohio criminal sentencing

Related Content

Study Suggests Crime Victims Support Shorter Sentences and Rehabilitation

By Apr 20, 2017
photo of gavel and handcuffs
SHUTTERSTOCK

Several proposals at the Statehouse are attempting to cut down on prison time in favor of rehabilitation. Supporters say this reduces overcrowding in prisons and the likelihood of repeat offenses. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports one group is trying to bring the voice of victims into the conversations.

Summit County and Akron Get a MacArthur Grant to Apply Alternatives to Jail Overcrowding

By Kevin Niedermier Mar 15, 2017
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Akron and Summit County are getting funding to try a new way to reduce jail overcrowding.

The funding comes from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s Safety and Justice Challenge. It helps local jurisdictions test innovative reforms to reduce over-incarceration.

ACLU Presents a Six-Part Plan to the Prison-Reform Committee

By Mar 23, 2016
MICHAEL COGHLAN / FLICKR CC

While the election may be driving a divide between and even inside political parties, conservatives and liberals in Ohio continue to work on one issue together. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, one group has released a comprehensive report to try and tackle criminal justice reform.

More than 50,000 people are in Ohio prisons. That’s down from an all-time high of more than 51,000 in 2008. But leaders from all over the political spectrum believe something needs to be done to cut down further on the prison population.