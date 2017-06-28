Ohio's Newest Abortion Restriction Heads to Kasich's Desk

By 28 minutes ago

The new bill would ban the common abortion practice of dilation and extraction in Ohio.
Credit MALLORY BENEDICT / PBS NEWSHOUR CC FLICKR

The Ohio Senate passed a controversial bill that bans the abortion method most often used after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The bill, which bans Dialation and Extraction abortions, passed along party lines with Majority Republicans, such as Senator Peggy Lehner, voting for it.

“It has no place for people who care about the sanctity of human life.”

Democrats disagreed and so did women who were in the chambers, dressed as handmaids from the series “The Handmaid’s Tale.” They were responsible for a short outburst after the vote was confirmed.

Chanting…..”Shame, Shame, Shame.”

Gov. John Kasich is expected to sign the bill into law. And if that happens, abortion rights advocates say they will likely sue.

Tags: 
Abortion
Peggy Lehner
handmaids
Gov. John Kasich

Related Content

Ohio House Passes Bill to Ban Common Abortion Procedure

By Jun 27, 2017
photo of handmaids and fetus tee advocates
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A bill that would ban a common procedure used in most second trimester abortions is on its way to the full Ohio Senate. The legislation was voted out of committee this morning. But the vote didn’t come without some controversy.

Pro-choice protestors in costumes from the popular series "The Handmaid's Tale" were in the committee room, as they were for the first hearing. But this time, anti-abortion activists in tee shirts with pictures of fetuses sat in the front row while supporter Barry Sheets testified.

Statehouse Protest Draws on New TV Show to Protest Bill Banning Some Abortions

By Jun 13, 2017
photo of handmaid's tale protestors
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

There was a silent yet visible demonstration at the Statehouse Tuesday as a bill that would ban an abortion procedure was introduced in committee. More than a dozen women dressed as characters from a well-known dystopian novel showed up as the Senate judiciary committee considered the legislation.

 