With Ohio's "Puppy Mill" Bill Passed, Animal Advocates End Amendment Campaign

By 58 minutes ago
  • photo of puppy mill campaigner
    Many advocates collected signatures in case the bill did not pass at the Statehouse.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

New regulations on so-called puppy mills will take effect in a few weeks, with Gov. John Kasich signing a bill into law this past Friday. That has animal rights activists who had been wanting to put a puppy mill crackdown before voters calling off their campaign.

Activists had wanted a constitutional amendment on high volume dog breeders. But campaigns are expensive.

Corey Roscoe is the Ohio director of the Humane Society of the United States, and while an amendment would be harder to change than a law, she says Ohio is in a puppy mill crisis.

“A lot of the care requirements that are passed under House Bill 506 will go into effect sooner than voters would have even had a chance to vote on the ballot measure,” she said.

In May, animal rights advocates pushed for 13 amendments to the puppy mill bill, including food twice a day and continuous access to water, at least 30 minutes of exercise, new rules for cages and limits on how many times female dogs can be bred.

But they continued to collect signatures for a ballot issue in case the law didn’t pass.

Tags: 
Gov. John Kasich
Humane Society of the United States
puppy mills
dog breeders

Related Content

Local Control Drives Puppy-Mill Bill

By May 17, 2016
photo of puppy mill bill hearing
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Senate is debating what to do with an amendment about local control over pet sales that’s attached to a tax bill.

The ASPCA’s Vicki Deisner says the amendment would take away a community’s authority to ban sales of some dogs in pet stores, as Grove City and Toledo have done.

“By preferring a pet-store ordinance that allows pet suppliers to still function but function by using the humane method.”

Deisner supports offering only dogs from rescue or humane organizations.

Ohio Lawmakers Wrap Up with a Marathon Session

By May 26, 2016
photo of Ohio House chamber
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio House and Senate took on a packed slate of bills during the last day of lawmaking before leaving for summer break. 

The bang of the gavel could be heard throughout the day inside the House and Senate chambers as the General Assembly cranked through about 50 pieces of legislation.

To put that into perspective, the House and Senate usually see five to eight bills on a typical day in session.

And while medical marijuana was the blockbuster issue of the day, the Legislature had plenty of other big measures on its plate.