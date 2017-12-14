Ohio's Republican House Speaker Rosenberger Says 'The Right Guy Won' Alabama's Senate Race

The surprise win by a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama has caused interesting and even unexpected reactions all around the country.

Rosenberger on the Alabama race

Several Republicans came out against Republican candidate Roy Moore after mounting allegations of child abuse and sexual assaults. Gov. John Kasich was among them.

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger was asked what he thought about Democrat Doug Jones beating Moore in Tuesday’s election.

“I think the good guy won. The morals and integrity and values won out last night and I think that’s where our party’s lacking. We gotta figure out how to strengthen that,” he said.

Rosenberger says that needs to start when Republicans are looking for candidates to run. The speaker asked a Republican representative, Wes Goodman, to resign last month when he was accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior in his office.