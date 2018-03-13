Ohio's School Board Opposes the Move to Give the Governor More Control Over Education

By 3 hours ago

State School Superintendent Paolo DeMaria says he and the governor have a good relationship, even if they don't talk much.
Credit OHIO DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

The state school board has voted to oppose a controversial bill that would give the governor more authority over a new education and workforce agency. There are questions about the relationship the state’s education leader has with Gov. John Kasich.

When he was picked as state school superintendent in 2016, longtime education and government official Paolo DeMaria was the unanimous choice of the state school board. But the board’s meeting this week got a bit tense when member Stephanie Dodd, who’s a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, asked DeMaria about sharing input with Kasich.

“So when is the last time that you spoke with the governor?” Dodd asked.

“We’re in contact with the governor’s office,” DeMaria said.

“No, no, not the governor’s office. The governor. Have you ever spoken with the governor?” Dodd said.

“Madam President, if we could, I’d like to proceed to the next question,” DeMaria said.

DeMaria has asked to be appointed to Kasich’s Executive Workforce Board, but did say he hasn’t received a response. Kasich’s office says the two have a good working relationship

Tags: 
Gov. John Kasich
Stephanie Dodd
Ohio Board of Education
Ohio Department of Education
Paolo DeMaria

Related Content

Ohio Gov. Kasich's Focuses on Values in His Final State of the State

By Jo Ingles and Andy Chow Mar 7, 2018
IDEASTREAM

Gov. John Kasich gave his final State of the State speech last night, at Otterbein University in his hometown of Westerville. He didn’t unveil any new programs but he did talk about values.

Kasich’s State of the State speech was political potpourri. He didn’t talk about any one subject for more than a few minutes. He quoted philosophers and theologians from Plato to Martin Luther. He talked about secular humanism and religion and its role in his life. He was reflective.

Auditor Wants To Take a Closer Look at Ohio's Publicly Funded Jobs-Creating Agency

By 14 hours ago
Photo of Ohio Auditor Dave Yost
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A report over the weekend suggested that Ohio’s job growth for the last two years under Republican Gov. John Kasich was only slightly better than in the last two years under Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland. Now the state auditor wants to check into the state’s public private jobs creating entity.

Ohio Department of Education Wants the Public to Comment On Its Standards

By Mar 27, 2016
photo of Common Core opponents
ANDY CHOW / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The state wants Ohioans to speak out on what they want students to learn in school.

The Ohio Department of Education is looking to revise state education standards, which were implemented in 2010, and it wants input from the public through an online survey.

The department’s Jim Wright says this is a crucial step.