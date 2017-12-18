Ohio's Sen. Brown Questions Where Federal and Local Money Will Come From for Trump's Instrastruture

By 17 hours ago

Preliminary reports on Trump's plan say it calls for $200 billion in federal spending -- which will be offset by cuts in other domestic spending, and will require local, state and private equity matches.
Credit WIKIMEDIA

President Trump is turning his attention this week to the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure overhaul he promised during his campaign. But Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator says the details are looking a lot different than candidate Trump promised.  

The White House won’t release its plan until next month, but some preliminary reports say the trillion-dollar program would actually mean $200 billion from the federal government with  the rest coming from private investment, state and local funds – and requiring cuts in spending on other domestic programs.

Sen. Sherrod Brown says even $200 billion may be optimistic given the massive tax cuts GOP lawmakers plan to get through Congress this week.

“It’s going to blow a hole in the budget deficit, another trillion or trillion and a half dollars. I don’t know where the money’s going to come from to do the infrastructure the president talks about; you can’t toll every bridge and highway and water and sewer system and every broadband expansion and everything else. You’ve got to have real dollars to do it.”

Brown also says local and state governments are already strapped and would have trouble coming up with their share. Politico reported last week that local projects would have to compete for the federal money by showing they’re prepared to contribute.

Tags: 
infrastructure
Sherrod Brown
Donald Trump
Republican tax cuts

Related Content

Infrastructure May No Longer Be the Bridge Between Sherrod Brown and Donald Trump

By Jun 8, 2017
photo of Sherrod Brown, Connie Shultz
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Shortly after President Donald Trump’s election, Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown said infrastructure repair could be one area where he and the president could work together. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports that hope is fading.

President Trump came to Brown’s home state this week to highlight his trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. Two-hundred million dollars for roads, bridges, inland waterways and other projects would come from the federal government. The other 80 percent would come from state and local governments and private industry.

Will Ohio's Gubernatorial Race Include a Trump/Kasich Proxy Battle?

By Jul 11, 2017
Mary Taylor
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor’s official announcement last week that she’s running for governor rounds out the GOP field at four. More than the others, though, Taylor is walking a line, praising the progress of Ohio under Gov. John Kasich, while drawing distinctions. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on what may be shaping up to be a proxy primary battle between Kasich and President Donald Trump

Lawmakers Ponder Raising Ohio's Gas Tax and Other Measures to Rebuild Infrastructure

By Feb 16, 2016
MIKE MOZART / FLICKR CC

A group of lawmakers is looking into where Ohio is falling short when it comes to repairing roads and bridges, and how to bring in more money. 

Twenty eight cents from every gallon of gas sold goes to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Grace Gallucci of the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency says urban areas are having a tough time funding local road improvement projects and even more of that fuel tax revenue should go to Cuyahoga, Franklin and Hamilton counties.