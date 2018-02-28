Ohio's Sen. Brown Sees Changes in the Gun Control Debate

Senator Sherrod Brown is believes we may be seeing changes in the gun control debate.
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown believes there’s finally been a shift in the gun control debate.

He points to more citizens speaking out on the issue. He also cites the recent publicity about which members of Congress are taking money from gun lobbyists and how much they’re getting.

“Members of Congress who have done the bidding of the NRA for their whole careers and the gun lobby their whole careers are feeling under a lot of pressure, and that’s a good thing. I don’t know what Congress is going to do. I don’t know what Republican leadership is going to do, but we ought to have a full debate. People ought to be able to offer amendments, and we should see what we can do on gun safety rules,” said Brown.

The NRA has spent about a million dollars to campaign against Brown.

The senator says the next steps should involve raising the age to buy guns to 21, banning assault weapons, keeping people on the terrorist watch list from buying guns, and implementing more complete background checks.

He calls President Trump’s proposal to arm teachers ridiculous.

