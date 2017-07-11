Ohio's Sen. Portman Gives His Take on Meeting Between Trump Jr. and Russian Lawyer

Sen. Portman says he believes Russia meddled with the national election last November.
Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman says the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer should be investigated by Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the Senate Intelligence Committee. 

The New York Times reported Trump Jr. was invited to a meeting to get incriminating information on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. After the newspaper revealed the contents of one of the emails setting up the meeting and expressing the Russian government's support for Trump, the younger Trump released the rest on Twitter.

In a conference call with reporters today, Portman was asked for his reaction.


“It’s not appropriate to have those kinds of meetings with that intent. I think that’s clear. But I think it ought to be something that’s subject to the investigation that’s ongoing.”

Portman says he has not seen the emails between Trump Jr. and a business associate who arranged the meeting. Portman says he believes the Russian government meddled in the November election.

Rob Portman

Related Content

Ohio Democrats Call for Sessions' Resignation; Republicans Say Recusal Is Enough -- Or Remain Silent

By Mar 2, 2017
Congressman Tim Ryan
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Ohio’s congressional delegation split – largely along party lines – on whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions did enough by recusing himself from any investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. elections last fall. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on the reaction to confirmation that Sessions met with the Russian ambassador twice, then told Congress he had not.

Portman Says Congressional Changes May Boost Trump's Budget Plans, But It's Still Only A Suggestion

By May 23, 2017
ROB PORTMAN
WKSU FILE PHOTO

Ohio’s U.S. Sen. Rob Portman expects President Donald Trump’s budget will go through big changes in Congress, though perhaps not quite as big as in the past.

President Trump’s 2018 budget includes major cuts in social welfare, research and environmental programs, builds a wall along the southern border, and presumes a rate of growth based on tax cuts that will balance the budget in 10 years.

Ohio's Republican Senator Acknowledges Trump's Tweet About A 'Good' Shutdown Was Unsettling

By May 2, 2017
ROB PORTMAN
SCREEN CAPTURE

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman acknowledges he was unsettled by President Donald Trump’s Tweet today calling for a “good” government shutdown. But, as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, Portman says he’s trying to focus on the policies, not what he calls “the noise.”

Portman says he generally agrees with Arizona Sen. John McCain, who suggested people should be watching what the Trump administration does rather than what it says – or what President Trump tweets.