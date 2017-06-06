Ohio's Sen. Rob Portman Renews His Push for AFA Replacement After Anthem Withdraws from Ohio

By 11 minutes ago

In the past, Sen. Rob Portman has assured Ohioans that the GOP's repeal and replace method for Obamacare would not impact them.
Credit U.S. SENATE

Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman is renewing his call for a replacement for the Affordable Care Act after health insurer Anthem announced it will pull out of the state’s Obamacare exchanges.

Anthem is the only insurer under Obamacare to cover all 88 counties in Ohio.

The company’s departure means 18 counties in the state could have no insurance plan by next year. Another 26 counties would only have one insurer.

Portman says the announcement is an important example of the need to fix Obamacare.


“Whether Hillary Clinton had been elected or Democrats had taken over a majority of the Senate, regardless, we would have had to fix this. We’ve seen premiums and deductibles skyrocket, and we’ve seen fewer choices; this is a good example of that.”

In a press release today, Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown blamed the uncertainty created by GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare for Anthem’s decision to leave.

Tags: 
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman
Obamacare
Anthem
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown

Related Content

Portman and Brown Share Their Concerns on the White House's ACA Plan

By Mar 7, 2017
photo of Sen. Rob Portman and Sen. Sherrod Brown
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Both of Ohio’s US Senators were very concerned about what would happen to the 700,000 Ohioans now on Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act if the ACA was repealed.

Now that the House has released its plan, one is completely opposed, but the other isn’t totally sold on it either. 

Ohio's Democratic U.S. Sen. Brown Says Ohio Vets Could Be Deeply Hurt by AFA Repeal and Trump Budget

By May 24, 2017

Even before the Congressional Budget Office reported that the House repeal of the Affordable Care Act would leave 23 million more Americans uninsured, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown was predicting it would raise costs and cut benefits. 

Brown, a Democrat, mounted an attack on two fronts he said would hurt veterans and millions of others: The House Republican healthcare plan and President Trump’s budget.