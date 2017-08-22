Ohio's Senate Picks Which Veto Overrides Will Gets Its Final Approval

By 7 minutes ago

Though 9 of the initial 11 overrides were Medicaid-related, the Senate will not be able to touch the Medicaid expansion freeze veto.
Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State legislative eaders are ready to deliver another blow to fellow Republican, Gov. John Kasich. The Senate is likely to give final approval to at least some veto overrides that started in the House. The vote would be more than just a symbolic loss of power for the Kasich Administration.

The Republican-controlled Senate has the option to confirm 11 veto overrides, which were approved by the House. Most would reinstate provisions on Medicaid that take decision-making power away from the Kasich Administration and put it in the hands of the Legislature.

Senate President Larry Obhof said one item he especially wants to bring back is the requirement for a panel of lawmakers, known at the controlling board, to approve Medicaid expansion money twice a year.

Another provision that was vetoed and overridden was a plan to increase a tax on Medicaid managed care providers. Local transit authorities use piggyback taxes on that revenue to raise millions of dollars.

Something the Senate cannot address is the veto of a line item to freeze Medicaid expansion enrollment. The House has declined to address that issue so far.

Tags: 
Veto override
Larry Obhof
Gov. John Kasich
Ohio Senate

Related Content

Completely Outmatched, Ohio Senate Democrats Considers Options for Veto Override Sessions

By Aug 17, 2017
photo of Kenny Yuko
STATE OF OHIO / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Senators are expected to come back to the Statehouse on Tuesday to vote on at least one of the overrides that the House approved last month on 11 of Gov. John Kasich’s 47 budget vetoes. And as Republicans consider how and what they'll vote on, Senate Democrats are trying to figure out their strategy.

It’s unclear exactly which of the 11 overrides will be taken up, and it’s likely only the ones that are certain to pass will come to the floor.

State Senators Debate Which Kasich Vetoes to Override

By Aug 14, 2017
photo of Kasich, Rosenberger and Obhof
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Last month, state representatives voted to override a budget veto for the first time in 40 years. They actually overrode 11 of Gov. John Kasich’s 47 vetoes. Senators are now deciding which of those overrides to vote on. And they may ask the House to consider overriding more vetoes as well.