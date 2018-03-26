Ohio's Senate Plans to Take Up Green Energy Issues After Break

Lawmakers are lining up their priorities for policymaking once they return from their spring break. The leader of the Senate says he has a particular issue he expects to address when they come back.

Green Energy Debate Returning to Senate

The state’s green energy standards require utilities to get a certain amount of their power from renewable energy and achieve efficiency along the way. A bill from the House, which would change those mandates to voluntary goals, now sits in the Senate.

Senate President Larry Obhof says his fellow Republican Sens. Troy Balderson and Bill Beagle are leading the effort to revise that bill.

Details of those changes have not been unveiled yet but the revision is expected to also address wind setbacks. Lawmakers have called for a reduction in the minimum distance of wind turbines from property lines.

