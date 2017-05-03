Ohio's Tax Collections Are Lagging, Again

For the ninth time in 10 months, Ohio's tax revenues came in below estimates. And Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler says that is raising many questions among lawmakers trying to work out the upcoming state budget.

Another month, another tax collection problem

State Budget Director Tim Keen says that April’s preliminary numbers show revenues were $159 million below estimates, led by lower income and sales tax collections.

“The story’s the same for the fiscal year – GRF tax revenues are $773 million, or 4.2 percent below estimates, with the income tax and the non-auto sales tax accounting for $756 million of that shortfall.”

But Keen told the Senate Finance Committee that because of under-spending, especially in Medicaid, he still thinks the state will end this fiscal year without having to make cuts. Keen says by his math, the House budget for the next two years cuts just $632 million of the $800 million Gov. John Kasich said needed to be trimmed from his budget. The rest of the cuts would be up to the Senate.