Ohio's Tax Collections Are Lagging, Again

By 55 minutes ago

Tim Keen outlines budget issues to Ohio lawmakers
Credit KAREN KASLER / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

For the ninth time in 10 months, Ohio's tax revenues came in below estimates. And Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler says that is raising many questions among lawmakers trying to work out the upcoming state budget.

State Budget Director Tim Keen says that April’s preliminary numbers show revenues were $159 million below estimates, led by lower income and sales tax collections.

“The story’s the same for the fiscal year – GRF tax revenues are $773 million, or 4.2 percent below estimates, with the income tax and the non-auto sales tax accounting for $756 million of that shortfall.”

But Keen told the Senate Finance Committee that because of under-spending, especially in Medicaid, he still thinks the state will end this fiscal year without having to make cuts. Keen says by his math, the House budget for the next two years cuts just $632 million of the $800 million Gov. John Kasich said needed to be trimmed from his budget. The rest of the cuts would be up to the Senate.

Ohio budget
Ohio tax collections
Ohio tax revenue
Tim Keen

Ohio House Questions Whether the Proposed Budget is Balanced After Heated Debate

By & 22 hours ago
photo of Ohio House chambers
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

It took nearly three hours for the Republican-dominated House to pass its version of the budget, with 12 Republicans voting against it, and four Democrats breaking with the minority party and supporting it.

The budget eliminates Gov. John Kasich’s 17 percent income tax cut and the tax hikes that would have offset it, and adds millions more to fight the opioid crisis and to schools.

House Budget Proposes a Tighter Grip on Medicaid Expansion Funds

By May 1, 2017
photo of the Statehouse from High Street
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

As the final vote on the House budget approaches, Republicans leaders are seeking tougher access to Medicaid expansion money.

Republican Finance Chair Ryan Smith read through every new amendment added to the budget bill. But it was the very first provision that stuck out the most.

A proposed change would force Gov. John Kasich’s Medicaid department to go to the six lawmakers on the state Controlling Board every six months to approve the use of expanded Medicaid funds.

Education Leaders Give Thumbs Up to Ohio House Budget Changes

By Apr 29, 2017
photo of classroom
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The House’s changes to Gov. John Kasich’s budget are going over fairly well with education leaders. That includes the $90 million in spending added to the $16.3 billion that Kasich initially proposed.

That $90 million will be spread out over more than 610 school districts, joint vocational schools and educational service centers, notes Damon Asbury with the Ohio School Boards Association.

Ohio Foodbank Leader Is Disappointed By $1 Million In Funding Cuts in New Budget

By 23 hours ago
photo of Lisa Hamler Fugitt
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The leader of Ohio’s Association of Foodbanks says funding for foodbanks has traditionally been considered a non-partisan effort. She’s disappointed in the budget passed by the House.

Lisa Hamler Fugitt says the House did the unthinkable and cut foodbank funding by $1 million.

Ohio House Pushes Back on Gov. Kasich's Budget

By Karen Kasler Apr 29, 2017
Photo of the Statehouse Capola.
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich’s $67 billion budget got ripped apart and put back together by House Republicans, who stripped out his key tax reforms and put more money into other areas. Part of the reason was because nearly a half a billion dollars had to be trimmed from it, and more cuts are likely to come later. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler sat down with the top lawmakers who’ve been studying the budget before a vote on it next week.