Ohio's Tax Holiday Begins Today

By 2 hours ago

The tax holiday ends Sunday night.
Credit MARK BELOKOPYTOV / FLICKR

If you need to buy some school supplies for the kids or even some new clothes for yourself, this might be the weekend to do it. You won’t pay sales tax on many items purchased in Ohio because of the state’s sales tax holiday.

There's no sales tax on many back-to-school items under $20, and clothing under $75.

Alex Boehnke of the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants says the state's most recent numbers show Ohioans saved $3.3 million on the sales tax holiday in 2015. And Boehnke says customers often purchase items that are not tax free.

“You know they are getting that savings on the text book but they might be buying some food, groceries or other items that are not exempt so we feel that the state does not lose out in this process at all, and it’s a win for everyone across the board.”

Because of that, Boehnke disputes the non-partisan Legislative Services Commission's estimates that Ohio will lose $14.7 million dollars in tax revenue this weekend. The sales tax holiday started Friday morning at 12:00 a.m. and ends Sunday night at 11:59 p.m.

Tags: 
Ohio Council of Retail Merchants
sales tax
Tax Holiday
Legislative Service Commission

Related Content

Lawmakers Find High-Wage Taxpayers Receive Majority of Tax Break Savings

By Jo Ingles Jun 24, 2017
The State of Ohio / Ohio Public Television

Some state lawmakers have been questioning how much revenue is lost as a result of a recent tax break for small businesses. One Democratic representative says an analysis of that tax cut shows it's only helping a select few Ohioans. 

Representative David Leland says he asked the Legislative Service Commission to determine who is taking advantage of Ohio’s personal income tax exemption for small businesses. Leland says he was shocked to find the tax savings were primarily going to the top one half of one percent of high wage taxpayers.

Ohio House Pushes Back on Gov. Kasich's Budget

By Karen Kasler Apr 29, 2017
Photo of the Statehouse Capola.
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich’s $67 billion budget got ripped apart and put back together by House Republicans, who stripped out his key tax reforms and put more money into other areas. Part of the reason was because nearly a half a billion dollars had to be trimmed from it, and more cuts are likely to come later. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler sat down with the top lawmakers who’ve been studying the budget before a vote on it next week.