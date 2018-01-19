Ohio's Unemployment Is At Its Lowest In Almost a Year

By 1 hour ago

Unemployment rates dipped down in December.
Credit Shuttershock

Ohio’s unemployment rate inched down in December. 

Ohio's unemployment rate was 4.7 percent last month, down a tenth of a point from November. That’s the lowest level since March of last year. The number of unemployed Ohioans has decreased by 14,000 in the past year from 284,000.

The December unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.0 percent in December 2016, but it’s still off from October 2015, when the jobless rate was at its lowest point in 14 years. And the state’s unemployment rate last month was more than a half a point higher than the nation’s, which was just over 4 percent last month.

Tags: 
Unemployment
jobs
Unemployment rate
Jobless

Related Content

Ohio Jobless Rate Falls in November

By Steve Brown Dec 22, 2017
FLICKR CC

Ohio’s official unemployment rate took a sharp downturn last month, although a separate survey of employers showed fewer people in the workforce.

 

First, the good news: the state’s official jobless rate fell from 5.1 percent in October to 4.8 percent last month.

That came as the number of people officially classified as unemployed, that is out of work and actively looking for work, fell by about 17,000.

Ohio Loses on Blue Collar Job Growth, but Other Opportunities Exist

By Nov 18, 2017
A map in relation to blue collar/skilled service loss and growth
Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce

Between 1991 and 2015, Ohio lost more than 231,000 blue-collar jobs that pay well. However a new report finds that the state has added some other opportunities for workers who don’t have bachelor’s degrees.

The new report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce finds that, overall, Ohio lags behind on adding blue-collar jobs that pay a median of $55,000.

Report Says Soaring Education Costs Will Hurt Ohio's Economic Future

By Feb 9, 2017
photo of William Doyle
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A new study shows Ohio ranks in the bottom five of all 50 states in college affordability, and that just over 4 in 10 Ohioans have a post-secondary degree. The author of the report also says if the state doesn’t do more to fix the problem soon, Ohio will fall further behind economically.

Ohio Lawmakers Return to Efforts to Shore up Unemployment Compensation Fund

By Sep 19, 2016
photo of Greg Lawson and Amy Hanauer
THE STATE OF OHIO

Lawmakers are revisiting one of the most controversial bills still floating in the General Assembly – a bill to shore up the fund that pays benefits to unemployed workers. And one of the groups critical of the original proposal from House Republicans has come out with their own plan. 

The original proposal to change the unemployment compensation fund and make it solvent would’ve cut the amount of weeks a laid-off worker could receive benefits from 26 weeks to 12.