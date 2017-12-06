Ohio's U.S. Sen. Brown Calls for the Resignation of Fellow Democrat Franken

Ohio’s U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is among those calling for the resignation of fellow Democrat Al Franken.

Several women have accused the Minnesota senator and former comedian of making unwanted advances, including groping and forcibly kissing them. Franken plans to make an announcement tomorrow.

Brown joined the push for Franken to resign this morning, the same time a group of Democratic women announced they want Franken out.

Brown calling for Franken's resignation

“I’m grateful to the victims who have had the bravery to come forward. Their courage has created a movement that is bringing about change. I’ve listened to them, I’ve listened to my female colleagues, I’ve listened to the women in my office and the women in my life…in my family. I agree the time has come for Sen. (Al) Franken to step aside.”

In addition to Brown’s statement, several female Democrats in the Senate called for Franken’s resignation this Wednesday morning. Franken said via Twitter that he will make an unspecified announcement Thursday.