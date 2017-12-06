Ohio's U.S. Sen. Brown Calls for the Resignation of Fellow Democrat Franken

By 1 hour ago

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken plans an announcement tomorrow following calls for his resignation based on numerous accusations of unwanted advances.
Credit LORIE SHAULL / WIKIMEDIA

Ohio’s U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is among those calling for the resignation of fellow Democrat Al Franken.

Several women have accused the Minnesota senator and former comedian of making unwanted advances, including groping and forcibly kissing them. Franken plans to make an announcement tomorrow.

Brown joined the push for Franken to resign this morning, the same time a group of Democratic women announced they want Franken out.


“I’m grateful to the victims who have had the bravery to come forward. Their courage has created a movement that is bringing about change. I’ve listened to them, I’ve listened to my female colleagues, I’ve listened to the women in my office and the women in my life…in my family. I agree the time has come for Sen. (Al) Franken to step aside.”

In addition to Brown’s statement, several female Democrats in the Senate called for Franken’s resignation this Wednesday morning. Franken said via Twitter that he will make an unspecified announcement Thursday.

Tags: 
Sen. Sherrod Brown
Sen. Al Franken
Sexual Harassment
Al Franken
Sherrod Brown

Related Content

Al Franken Under Pressure As Half Of Senate Democrats Call For Him To Resign

By 3 hours ago

Updated at 4:14 p.m. ET

Several Democratic senators, including the chamber's second- and third-ranking Democrats, called Wednesday for Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., to step down in the midst of allegations that he inappropriately touched several women.

"Senator Franken's behavior was wrong. He has admitted to what he did," Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the Senate Democratic whip, tweeted, adding Franken "should resign from the Senate."

Kaine and Franken Bring Clinton Campaign to Lorain

By Annie Wu Oct 28, 2016
photo of Tim Kaine
ANNIE WU / WCPN

Senators Tim Kaine and Al Franken campaigned for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Lorain High School Thursday.  The vice presidential candidate and the former comedian urged Ohioans to take advantage of early voting.

Franken characterized himself as the poster child for every vote mattering. He reminded the Lorain audience that he won his seat by 312 votes. Franken encouraged Ohioans to cast their ballots early and then get involved in the campaign.