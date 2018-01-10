Ohio's U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown Proposes $75 Billion Package to Repair America's Bridges

By 18 hours ago

Sen Sherrod Brown (D-Oh) is surrounded by bridge engineers and union members at the announcement Monday in Cleveland of his $75 billion Bridge Investment Act .
Credit SHERROD BROWN OFFICE

President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for massive infrastructure spending and his message is being echoed by an Ohio Democrat. 

WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair reports that U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says the place to start is America’s bridges.

Brown made the announcement of his $75 billion Bridge Investment Act this week in front of the historic Center Street bridge in the Cleveland Flats.

“We know in Ohio 6,400 bridges need repairs," says Brown. "We know that some of them are borderline dangerous. We know a lot of those bridges are major structures across major waterways in our cities, and a lot of them are rural bridges in small towns that matter for those communities."

Brown would like to see bridge repair as the first step in a broad infrastructure initiative in Congress.

Ohio has 2,000 “structurally deficient” bridges, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The agency says $123 billion is need to repair bridges across the nation with $30 billion needed in Ohio alone.

Brown says America would look very different if the $1 trillion in infrastructure spending President Trump is pushing is actually passed.

“We’ll have modern rail, we’ll have better housing, particularly for people that rent; we’ll have better bridges, and highways, and water and sewer systems. All of that is good for economic growth. It’s good for people using infrastructure every day getting to and from work, going to the store, and going to the doctor.”

Brown is worried, however, that the $1.5 trillion tax cut recently passed by GOP lawmakers will make it harder to enact an infrastructure package.

Tags: 
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown
Roads and bridges
infrastructure
President Donald Turmp

Related Content

Sherrod Brown's Bill to Track Synthetic Opioids Is on the President's Desk

By Jan 4, 2018
photo of Sherrod Brown
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Congress is sending a bill to the president in their push to address the nation’s drug epidemic. The legislation will give border agents access to high-tech equipment, making it easier to detect and stop the flow of the highly potent painkiller fentanyl.

Fentanyl comes mostly from China and was the cause of more than 2,300 deaths in Ohio in 2016.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says his bipartisan bill will help authorities stop the synthetic opioid from finding its way across U.S. borders and into other drugs.

With Mandel Out, Who May Join Gibbons in the GOP Race for Ohio's U.S. Senate Seat?

By Jan 5, 2018
photo of Josh Mandel
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Republican front runner for the U.S. Senate race against incumbent Sherrod Brown is dropping out of the race.

State Treasurer Josh Mandel is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race saying, in a written statement, he’s needed at home because his wife is ill. Mandel was hoping for a second battle with Brown, who beat Mandel by 6 points in 2012. 

Transportation Official Worries About Funding for Ohio's Roads

By Jan 1, 2018
Ohio Department of Transportation logo
ODOT

This is expected to be a record year for road construction, with the Ohio Department of Transportation planning to spend $2.4 billion maintaining and building roads and bridges. But the agency’s director is worried about funding for ODOT down the road.

Big projects are planned on freeways in Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo, and work continues on the largest project ever in southern Ohio, the Portsmouth bypass.

Infrastructure May No Longer Be the Bridge Between Sherrod Brown and Donald Trump

By Jun 8, 2017
photo of Sherrod Brown, Connie Shultz
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Shortly after President Donald Trump’s election, Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown said infrastructure repair could be one area where he and the president could work together. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports that hope is fading.

President Trump came to Brown’s home state this week to highlight his trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. Two-hundred million dollars for roads, bridges, inland waterways and other projects would come from the federal government. The other 80 percent would come from state and local governments and private industry.

Construction Expectations Grow Along with Concerns About the Supply of Qualified Workers

By Jan 4, 2018
photo of Natural Gas Pipeline
SPECTRA ENERGY

Construction firms in Ohio and nationally are expecting growth this year and say a lack of quality workers is and will likely continue to be among their biggest problems.

President Trump Outlines his Infrastructure Plans in Cincinnati Visit

By Jun 7, 2017
photo of Trump infrastructure speech
WXVU

With a coal barge, draped with a large American flag, as a backdrop, President Donald Trump laid out more of his plan to revitalize America's infrastructure in Cincinnati this afternoon.

On the banks of the Ohio River, Trump said the nation's roads, waterways, airports and rail systems are in disrepair.