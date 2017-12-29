Ohio's Year in Review 2017: Changes to Education Policy

By Ashton Marra 9 hours ago

Brenner says one of the common sense reforms includes standards, not mandates, for computer science.
Credit OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

One state lawmaker says 2017 was a year of transition for Ohio’s education system.

Rep. Andrew Brenner says while there might not have been any sweeping education reforms passed at the Statehouse this year, lawmakers still made progress.

“Looking back, basically a time of transition and a time of starting to listen to what’s going on in the field and starting to implement common-sense reforms as opposed to just mandates that people can’t necessarily comply with,” Brenner said.

One of those reforms, Brenner says, is the recent passage of a bill to create computer science standards for Ohio schools. Schools won’t be required to offer the class, but can use it to replace Algebra II as a graduation requirement.

“That will be something that will help carry Ohio forward, especially with workforce development,” he said.

Brenner says in the new year, his committee will be tackling some bigger issues, like simplifying the state’s school report cards.

Tags: 
Rep. Andrew Brenner
Ohio schools
computer science
School report cards

Related Content

Education Advocacy Groups Want to Simplify School Report Cards

By Ashton Marra Dec 7, 2017
photo of report card
SHUTTERSTOCK

Two national education advocacy groups say Ohio could be doing better when it comes to its annual school report cards. Both groups say they’re too complicated.

 

In its review, the Data Quality Campaign says Ohio’s school report cards are written at a college reading level. And for the group's policy director, Brennan Parton, that’s a problem.

Ohio Lawmakers Propose Computer Science Standards --Not Mandates-- For State Schools

By Apr 1, 2017
photo of computer
SHUTTERSTOCK

Six states have adopted computer science standards for schools. A pair of suburban Columbus Republican lawmakers want Ohio to be next, but they don’t want schools to be mandated to use them.

The bill from Reps. Rick Carfagna and Mike Duffey would order the state school board to work with teachers, businesses and technology professionals to develop and adopt computer science standards by July 2018, but Carfagna says they won’t be requirements.  

A New Study Shows Later School Start Times Could Help the Economy

By ASHTON MARRA Oct 29, 2017
Akron Public Schools offices
Tim Rudell / WKSU

More than half of Ohio’s schools ring their first bell before 8 a.m. But a new study shows, if that time was pushed back by as much as half an hour, it could make a positive impact on the state’s economy. 

Akron School Chief Talks Accountability, Performance, Year-Round and Charter Schools

By Feb 23, 2016
David James
M.L. SCHULTZE / w

David James, the head of Akron’s public schools, gave his annual update today on the state of the school district – and public education in Ohio. After his speech to nearly 400 people at the Akron Press Club,  WKSU’s M.L. Schultze talked with James about some of the key issues.

David James’ speech touched on collaboration, accountability, charter schools, at-risk kids and the constant churn of state laws and regulations that he – and even state lawmakers – blame for keeping public education in Ohio in disarray.