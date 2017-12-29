Ohio's Year in Review 2017: Changes to Education Policy

One state lawmaker says 2017 was a year of transition for Ohio’s education system.

2017 in Ohio education

Rep. Andrew Brenner says while there might not have been any sweeping education reforms passed at the Statehouse this year, lawmakers still made progress.

“Looking back, basically a time of transition and a time of starting to listen to what’s going on in the field and starting to implement common-sense reforms as opposed to just mandates that people can’t necessarily comply with,” Brenner said.

One of those reforms, Brenner says, is the recent passage of a bill to create computer science standards for Ohio schools. Schools won’t be required to offer the class, but can use it to replace Algebra II as a graduation requirement.

“That will be something that will help carry Ohio forward, especially with workforce development,” he said.

Brenner says in the new year, his committee will be tackling some bigger issues, like simplifying the state’s school report cards.