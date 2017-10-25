Once a Rehab Center for TB, Edwin Shaw Site Gets a Role in Battling the Opioid Epidemic

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro is asking County Council to turn 25 acres of what used to be the Edwin Shaw rehab hospital over to two nonprofits – to help respond to the county’s newly declared crisis. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports the agencies plan to convert the property into an addiction-treatment facility.

Edwin Shaw's new role

The rehab center in the Akron suburb of Lakemore was built in 1915 to treat the epidemic of the day: tuberculosis. Shapiro says it evolved over the decades, and the site is ideally situated for today’s crisis.

“It sits in a community that is accustomed to being able to make a difference in people lives. Through the tuberculosis issue, between the drug and alcohol addiction that happened over the years. And it just seemed fitting that that was the place. They were looking for a place that was almost a little bit of a sanctuary away from the hubbub.”

The nonprofits, Restore Addiction Recovery and Hope United, plan to offer inpatient and aftercare.

Edwin Shaw closed in 2009 and the buildings were demolished last year.