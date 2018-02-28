Operating Income at the Cleveland Clinic Climbs by a Third

By Lecia Bushak 5 hours ago
  • A photo of Mihaljevic from the State of the Clinic address
    Cleveland Clinic's CEO Tom Mihaljevic talks about strategic growth.
    Yu Kwan Lee / Cleveland Clinic Center for Medical Art & Photograpghy

The Cleveland Clinic's new CEO, Dr. Tom Mihaljevic,  delivered his first State of the Clinic address Wednesday. Mihaljevic announced a 35 percent increase in the hospital’s operating income in 2017, and discussed his plans for his first year as CEO. 

Mihaljevic discussed new initiatives including continuing the hospital’s financial rebound, improving patient safety, and lessening caregiver stress and burnout.

He emphasized technology and telemedicine, with virtual visits through the Express Care online app rising 163 percent in 2017.

"Most of our plans for the future will depend on digital platforms. Digital technology will allow us to deliver smarter, more affordable, and more accessible care. Today, we can provide care for a variety of conditions anywhere on earth. That means that a patient’s bedside is changing, and the walls of hospitals are coming down in this new and virtual world."

Mihaljevic cited the Clinic’s commitment to “responsible growth” as it rolls out a new hospital in London in 2020, a Health Education Campus in Cleveland next year, and a 75-bed hospital in Florida, scheduled to open this August. 

Tags: 
Cleveland Clinic
Express Care
Dr. Tom Mihaljevic

Related Content

Cleveland Clinic's Medical Innovation Summit Open to Entrepreneurs Too

By Nov 24, 2017
Photo of Eye for Gene Therapy
Cleveland Clinic

This year's Cleveland Clinic iMedical Innovation Summit highlighted medical innovations from all over the world.

Chief Wellness Officer Dr. Michael Roizen is one of the organizers of the summit. He says the innovations are evaluated for their health impact and as inspirations for investments.

Cleveland Clinic Opens a Men's Health Center

By Person: Mitch Felan Aug 1, 2017
photo of Dr. Daniel Shoskes
CLEVELAND CLINIC

The Cleveland Clinic is offering a new service for men with issues like erectile dysfunction, low testosterone and prostate problems, and its first initiative is focused on a group that’s traditionally been underserved: gay and bisexual men.

Cleveland Clinic CEO Says Operating Income Dropped by Half in 2016

By Marlene Harris-Taylor Feb 15, 2017
photo of Toby Cosgrove
CLEVELAND CLINIC

The Cleveland Clinic saw a substantial drop in operating income in 2016 -- more than 50 percent over the previous year. But as WCPN's Marlene Harris-Taylor for Ohio Public Radio, the clinic’s balance sheet is still in the black, with more than $243 million in operating income.

The Cleveland Clinic is now the largest employer in Ohio with more than 51,000 employees, according to CEO Toby Cosgrove.