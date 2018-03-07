Opponents of Ohio's Proposed Education Overhaul Pack the Statehouse

The Ohio Statehouse was packed with people to testify against a proposed overhaul of the education system. The plan would hand the reins of the education department over to the governor. The latest committee hearing attracted opponents from several directions.

Consolidating control of education in Ohio

Opponents included home schoolers, public education advocates, teachers’ unions, and city school board members. Elected state school board member Sarah Fowler countered Gov. John Kasich’s argument that board members are fairly unknown to the general public.

“A lot of people don’t know who their elected state representatives are either but I haven’t heard anyone suggesting we should eliminate the Legislature. We know how to find out who our representatives are and the concept of both separation of powers and elected representation supersedes whether or not every person in the district knows who their elected representative is.”

House Republicans introduced the plan a few weeks ago, but since then several members of both parties have suggested that big changes might be coming.