Outnumbered in the Ohio House, Democrats Try to Appeal to the Republicans

Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State lawmakers are returning to Columbus from their holiday break. The vastly outnumbered Democrats in the House have a list of goals they want to achieve. They have a game plan for getting Republican support.

Revamping the way the state funds schools, increasing access to health care and fighting the opioid epidemic are all at the top of the priority list for House Democrats.

House Minority Leader Fred Strahorn says some of their goals are bipartisan issues, but they could run into a GOP roadblock on others. Strahorn’s goal is to lay out the financial impact.

“There is an economic thread that runs through a lot of these issues that impact everybody, rich or poor, working or corporate, and we just need to make a case that this is in everybody’s best interest,” he said.

For example, according to Strahorn, provisions that help labor and improve health care access ultimately drive the workforce and stimulates the economy.

