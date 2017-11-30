Payday Lending Bill Has First Hearing in Ohio House

By Nov 30, 2017

Republican Rep. Kyle Koehler, with faith leaders in background, talks about his payday lending bill in June 2017.
Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A bipartisan bill that would crack down on Ohio’s 650 payday lenders has received its first hearing in the House. 

A 2008 law toughened rules on payday lenders, but many of them have figured out a way to skirt that law. The Rev. Carl Ruby of the Central Christian Church in Springfield says legislation at the state level is even more important now given recent changes in Washington. “I believe the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is going to be gutted and we don’t expect any help from them. Ohio has to fix this.” Republican Kyle Koehler is sponsoring a bill to shut down loopholes lenders are currently using to charge up to 600 percent interest per year – a Pew Charitable Trusts study showed Ohio has the highest rates in the nation. His bill would cap that interest rate at 28 percent per year.  

Tags: 
payday lenders
Rep. Kyle Koehler

Related Content

Local Community Groups Rally for Pay Day Lending Reform

By Nov 1, 2017
payday loans protest
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Community groups rallied to show their support for a bipartisan bill they think is needed to slow predatory lending in Ohio. 

The bill would cap the interest rate of payday lenders at 28 percent and close any loopholes around that cap. In spite of previous reforms, some of those loans have interest rates approaching 600 percent.

Faith Leaders Push for Payday Lender Legislation

By Jun 14, 2017
Photo of Troy Jackson
Karen Kasler / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The issue of faith comes into state politics in issues such as abortion and health care. But faith leaders came to the Statehouse today to speak out on another issue that hasn’t seen much action in nearly a decade – payday lending. 

“Lord, we cannot imagine a Heaven where Your will includes poverty profiteering.”

Ohio's Payday Lenders Charge the Highest Interest Rates in the U.S.

By Dec 28, 2016
photo of Monopoly house and coins
WKSU

A report from the Pew Charitable Trusts shows payday lenders in Ohio charge the highest interest rates in the U.S.

Interest rates for payday loans in Ohio are as high as 591 percent. That’s despite the 2008 Short-Term Lending Act, which limits interest rates to 28 percent.

Pew's Alex Horowitz is encouraging Ohio to follow other states that have taken action to curb predatory lending.

Payday Lenders in Ohio Could Face Another Crackdown From Lawmakers

By Mar 19, 2017
photo of Monopoly house and coins
WKSU

Nearly nine years after Ohio lawmakers passed—and voters upheld— a crackdown on payday loan businesses, people are still borrowing from quick-cash lenders. And the lenders are still charging huge interest rates. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler says another proposal to regulate the industry is back before legislators.

New Payday Lending Rules May Not Help Ohio

By Matthew Richmond Oct 9, 2017
Taber ANdrew Bain / Flickr

New rules issued this past week by the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are meant to rein in payday and auto title lenders. The rules require enhanced credit checks for some loans and cooling off periods after three loans in a row to a single borrower.