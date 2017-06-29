Peaceful Fruits Owner Wants To The Hattie's Food Hub

By 1 hour ago

Peaceful Fruits has worked with Hattie Larlham's Food Hub for about a year, and now the two could merge as part of Hattie's reorganization.
Credit PEACEFUL FRUITS

A Summit County entrepreneur is making a bid to save a non-profit work program for people with developmental disabilities.

Since last summer, Evan Delahanty has been contracting with Hattie Larlham for about a dozen workers to produce acai fruit strips for his company, Peaceful Fruits. The arrangement has proven successful at Hattie's Food Hub, a farm-to-table work program near the Akron Zoo.

But Hattie's is restructuring and plans to close the hub unless a buyer can be found by August 31. Delahanty says that's the opening he needed.

“From a business side, it makes a lot of sense. And then, from the mission side, we would 100 percent love to continue to support Hattie’s. They’ve been an incredible partner for us. And if we can now turn around and help them out and especially help them keep their jobs, that would give back a little bit of the support they’ve given us.

“Right now, they have a training mission where they’re helping train their folks to do a bunch of different food-related tasks. So that’s why we’re outgrowing it. But if we’re able to go in and really focus the people and the building on just making healthy, delicious fair trade fruit snacks, we could really do some awesome velocity out of that space.”

As part of its reorganization, Hattie Larlham is also closing its café in Akron -- which employs about 20 people -- and the organization is looking for a partner with which to merge.

Delahanty says – if he’s able to take over the Food Hub -- he plans to expand the number of workers in the near future. He adds that his company got a huge boost from its appearance on ABC’s “Shark Tank.” That episode is being rerun this Friday night at 9.

Tags: 
Hattie Larlham
Shark Tank
Peaceful Fruits

Related Content

Twinsburg-Based Hattie Larlham Says It's Looking Toward a Merger

By Jun 15, 2017
photo of Hattie Larlham League
HATTIE LARLHAM

A local non-profit that helps care for about 18-hundred people in Ohio with developmental disabilities says it can no longer operate on its own.

Twinsburg-based Hattie Larlham Foundation plans to look for a partner with which to merge.

As part of a cost-cutting campaign, the foundation is closing its farm-to-table work program -- as well as Hattie’s Café -- in Akron, which Chief Development Officer Catherine Schwartz says will affect about two percent of the people in their program.

Hattie's Cafe at the Summit County Courthouse to Close

By Dec 8, 2016
photo of Hattie's Cafe coffee cups
HATTIE LARLHAM

Hattie's Café will be leaving the Summit County Courthouse at the end of the year due to financial issues.

The cafe, which employs adults with disabilities to train them for jobs in the community, is run by Hattie Larlham.

Dotty Grexa is the vice president of vocational services.

She says that while the decision was hard to make, the cafe is no longer needed for training purposes.

Akron's New Food Hub Links Farmers, Producers, Consumers, and Disabled Adults

By Vivian Goodman Sep 23, 2016
customers at register
TANIA SANTOS / Hattie Larlham

Farmers, food producers, and Akron shoppers have found an oasis in what used to be a food desert.

As WKSU’s Vivian Goodman reports in today’s Quick Bite, disabled adults are benefiting, too.

John Luby works the register at Hattie’s Food Hub, the new corner market on Douglas Street, with his job coach Kimberly Purnell by his side.

“Do you remember what the amount was, John?” she asks. “Ten,” John replies.

“Awesome. Good job,” says his coach. “Ask her...”

How Hattie Larlham's Developmentally Disabled Musicians Became Composers

By Vivian Goodman Aug 11, 2016
Hattie Larlham
HATTIE LARLHAM / Hattie Larlham

Adults with developmental disabilities at a residential facility in Mantua are composing music.

They've found a means of creative expression thanks to the student musicians who've been helping them.

Zach is confined to a wheelchair.  Like many of the 128 people with developmental disabilities receiving services at the Hattie Larlham Center in Mantua, he needs 24-hour intensive medical care.

An Akron Entrepreneur Will Pitch His Business on Shark Tank

By Feb 8, 2017

An Akron entrepreneur will pitch his business on Shark Tank tonight. Evan Delahanty is the founder and CEO of Peaceful Fruits, a company which makes fruit leather out of acai berries.

Delahanty was inspired by his time in the Peace Corps in South America and drew on his experiences there for his appearance on Shark Tank.