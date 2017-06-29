Pence Visits Northeast Ohio, Discusses Economy and Manufacturing

Vice President Mike Pence found a friendly crowd in Northeast Ohio yesterday when he visited a sheet metal factory. Pence told them that President Trump has turned the economy and the country around and that “America is back.”

Vice President Mike Pence visit

The co-owner of Tendon Manufacturing in Warrensville Heights, Mike Gordon, was only too happy to host Vice President Pence. He said thanks to the Trump administration, optimism and sales in manufacturing are up.

“Now you’re not going to hear this kind of good news in your news media." Gordon says.

But the crowd of 200 heard it from Pence, who promised them Trump will be the “best friend manufacturing will ever have.” He said Trump pulled out of the Paris Climate Accords and ended “the war on coal.”

Although the healthcare plan from Senate Republicans has stalled, the vice president praised it as a move back to state control.

“This legislation will give states like Ohio the freedom and flexibility that your governor and your legislature need to be able to style Medicaid here in Ohio to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in the way that works best in Ohio,” Pence says.

Workers at Tendon had heard bad news about Obamacare and were hopeful for Trumpcare. Jim Ventura of Maple Heights said he heard the Republican plan was worse.

"You’ll turn one channel on and hear that. Then you turn another channel on and you’ll hear another version so we don’t really know until we know," Ventura says. "Know what I mean?"

Both Senator Rob Portman and Governor Kasich are opposed to the GOP plan as it now stands.