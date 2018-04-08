Personal Income Tax Collections Fail to Meet Expectations for Second Month in a Row

At this time last year, state lawmakers were in the midst of creating a two year budget with a deficit that was more than a half a billion dollars. It’s a different situation this year, but for the second month in a row, personal income tax collections came in at a rate lower than expected. 

The state’s personal income tax haul in March was off nearly 3 percent from forecasts, down $14 million. February’s income tax revenue take was down slightly too, but with a huge jump recorded in January, income tax collections are still up by $210 million, or nearly 4 percent for the fiscal year. For the first time in four months, sales tax revenues were up – in March, by 5 percent. But the commercial activity tax that businesses pay was way off – down more than 87 percent. And that has dragged down overall tax revenues – for the third straight month they’ve come in under estimates, but are down only two tenths of a point for the year.

Ohio tax revenue
income tax

January Tax Revenue is Up Dramatically

tax form
January was a huge month for the state’s personal income tax collections. The state’s budget office has been close on its forecasts so far this fiscal year, but last month was unusual.

Income tax collections for January were nearly 25% more than expected. Budget director Tim Keen says the federal tax reform passed in December won’t allow for future state and local tax deductions, so people may have filed quarterly estimated payments early.

December Tax Revenues Dip Slightly in Ohio

photo of Tim Keen
The state budget office’s forecasts of how much money will come in each month continue to be very close to reality, as of the totals from the first six months of this fiscal year.

Personal income tax revenues were off estimates by less than a million dollars, and the state is still up more than $27 million.  State Budget Director Tim Keen acknowledges all income, sales and other taxes were down almost $12 million last month, but the state is running a $17.5 million surplus.

October on Target with State Budget Projections

After a tough year of forecasting last year, the state's budget projections turned out to be right on target for last month. 

 

The state budget office estimates for how much personal income tax revenue it would bring in for October were off by just $141,000. Several categories of taxes were up sharply, such as the commercial activity tax --  nearly 25 percent above estimates for the month. But total tax revenue for the month was down by $80 million or 3 percent, and for the year, it's $13 million off estimates - just one tenth of a percent.

Ohio's Preliminary Revenue Report Shows a Slight Dip In September

tax form
State tax revenue came in below estimates last month, after two months of better-than-expected numbers. But the state says it’s still in good financial shape.

The preliminary numbers for September show a 2.3 percent dip in the personal income tax revenue compared to estimates. Meanwhile total tax receipts came in just under one-half of one percent below estimates.

Despite these lower than expected numbers, the state is still above water when it comes to total revenue.