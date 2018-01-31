By Phone from Jordan, Adi Joins About 100 at a Pro-Immigration Rally in Cleveland

By 10 hours ago

About a hundred people gathered in the park across from the West Side Market a few hours before President Trump's State of the Union.
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

Just hours before President Trump’s State of the Union called for big cuts in legal immigration and continuing crackdowns on undocumented immigrants, about a hundred people gathered across from Cleveland’s West Side Market to rally for immigrants and refugees. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports that the evening included a phone call from a Youngstown businessman less than a day after his deportation to Jordan.

Though he was 6,000 miles away, 57-year-old Amer Adi passed through the crowd by way of his daughter’s cell phone, encouraging people to embrace the cause of young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

“For the people there I say keep the fight going. This fight is for a lot of people out there that are living fear.” 

Adi had lived in the U.S. for nearly 40 years, and became a community leader in Youngstown. Last fall, ICE ordered him deported, then later cancelled plans he and his wife had to leave. They then arrested and imprisoned him before flying him to Jordan Monday night.

Dan McCarthy, a Cleveland State law student who attended the rally, says friends of his are living in fear of immigration raids.

"You would expect this in some dictatorial regime. But we hold ourselves up as a democracy and it’s frightening to see this be the current state of affairs."

Congressman Tim Ryan left his seat at the State of the Union vacant in honor of Adi and his family.

Nicole Borncrow brought her 5-year-old daughter Penelope. She says she wants to see pathways for citizenship for Dreamers and other people who are contributing to the U.S., and the issue has grown in importance to her over the last year.

“I think it was frightening but it didn’t quite hit home that we would be in the situation that we are today that families are actually being torn apart. So I think a lot has changed over the past year.”

Tags: 
Amer Adi
Deportation
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Immimgration

Related Content

ICE Deportation Decision is Costing Youngstown 'A Hell of a Man'

By Jan 29, 2018
Amer Adi campaign
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

The decades-long battle of a Youngstown businessman to remain in the U.S. is coming to a close, and leaves a trail of unanswered questions about his deportation case. And, as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, it has a lot of people in Youngstown feeling like Amer Adi Othman’s loss is their loss.

ICE Refuses U.S. House Committee Request for Deportation Stay, Adi's Family Says Goodbye

By Jan 26, 2018
Fidaa Musleh and Lina Adi
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

Youngstown businessman Amer Adi Othman lost his final bid to remain in the country yesterday (Thursday) when immigration officials turned down a special request from the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. His family went to say goodbye at the private prison where he’s been held and emerged bewildered and angry. 

Family of Youngstown Business Man Reacts to ICE Decision to Deport Him

By , & Jan 25, 2018
photo of Fidaa Musleh and daughter Lina
M.L. Schultze / WKSU

Amer Adi's family held a news conference Thursday evening outside the private federal prison where Adi has been held since last Friday. He was transferred there from the Geauga County jail after he started a hunger strike to protest his surprise detention in Jan. 16. WKSU's M.L. Schultze spoke afterwards with All Things Considered host Jeff St. Clair about the family's news conference and the latest on the decision by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to disregard a request for a stay from the U.S.

ICE Decides to Deport Youngstown Businessman Amer Adi Despite a Congressional Request for a Stay

By Jan 25, 2018
Amer Othman Adi at his place of business in Youngstown
Congressman Tim Ryan's office

I

Immigration officials have decided to deport a Youngstown businessman despite a request from the chair of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee that his case be re-reviewed and his deportation stayed.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced this afternoon that it is going ahead with the forced removal of Amer Adi Othman. It says its policy is not to reveal when or how deportees leave.