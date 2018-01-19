Pillich Chooses Running Mate

By 5 hours ago

Scott Schertzer
Credit CONNIE PILLICH CAMPAIGN / CONNIE PILLICH CAMPAIGN

Four of the five Democratic gubernatorial candidates in this May’s primary have announced their running mates, with Connie Pillich making known her choice Thursday. 

Pillich chose Scott Schertzer, the Mayor of Marion and Ohio Municipal League President, as her potential lieutenant governor. Schertzer says he and Pillich have something in common.

“I’ve been very successful in a red/purple county. As a Democrat, I’ve done very well in my mayoral races and city council races. And I think I have a deep understanding and appreciation for the needs, wants and concerns or rural voters.”

Schertzer also has a background in public education – he taught for thirteen years before becoming mayor ten years ago. 

Connie Pillich
Scott Schertzer
Ohio Municipal League
election 2018

