The Plan for the Innerbelt May Be 'Go Slow'

By 1 hour ago

The abandoned stretch of Akron's Innerbelt cuts into the near northwest of downtown.
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Akron continues to try to figure out what to do with the 31 acres of decommissioned highway that cuts into downtown’s northwest side. 

At a conference on 21st century cities, Akron planners and engineers got more feedback last week from national experts on what to do with the stretch of Route 59 now closed to traffic. And that advice is to go slow. City Planner Jason Segedy says that makes sense given the city budget and location of the roadway.

“The very things that made it an isolating transportation facility does make it a challenge to reuse because it’s in a big trench. So I think we have to be cautious about how we proceed with redeveloping it.”

Segedy says at this point, he favors a linear park, with topsoil loaded on top of the road, rather than investing in the major expense of tearing up the concrete. Mayor Dan Horrigan recently outlined the project to the Mayors' Institute for City Design to get its input.

Akron Innerbelt
Route 59
Jason Segedy
Mayors' Institute for City Design

Walking Akron May Be One Way to Get to 250,000 by 2050

By Oct 18, 2017
Jeff Speck
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Rebuilding Akron as a 21st century city could mean overhauling zoning codes, embracing its historical architecture and putting city streets on a diet – by narrowing freeway-size lanes to pedestrian friendly paths. Those were among the steps highlighted at a conference at the John S. Knight Center today on ways to rebuild the city’s population to 250,000 by 2050. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze spoke with one of the national urban planners who focuses on the attraction of cities.

Akron's Innerbelt Transformation Will Take Time, Money and a Lot of Dirt

By Oct 2, 2017
Meyer Sommerville Kutuchief Segedy Powell
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

With the help of the Huffington Post’s 25-city listening tour, Akron took a closer look last night at tentative plans to turn a divided highway into something that would, as the mayor’s senior advisor Marco Sommerville put it, “make Akron a destination.” WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on planning the Innerbelt’s future.

The Akron Innerbelt's Future Could Be Decided By a Design Charrette

By Jun 3, 2017
photo of Innerbelt picnic
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The future of Akron's Innerbelt highway could be determined by a group of the city's artists and designers who are meeting tomorrow.

Akron-based architect Craig Thompson is expecting about three-dozen people to brainstorm ideas for the 30 acres that will be available once the roadway downtown is removed over the next few years. He says Akron’s creative community is cautiously excited about the blank canvas.

Are Akron's Hoped-For Downtown Dwellers Ready to Leave Their Cars Behind?

By May 26, 2017
photo of Thomas Skala
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The city of Akron is looking to boost the number of people living downtown. Could that mean adding thousands of cars -- or adding thousands of people who decide they don’t need a car? WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia has more on how transportation could be changing in the Rubber City.