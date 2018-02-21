Planned Landfill Solar Farm is Expected to Save Money for Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga County will soon be home to one of the largest solar arrays in Ohio. IGS Solar will build the farm on 17 acres of a 75-acre landfill in Brooklyn.

Patrick Smith, vice president of sales for IGS Solar, says the company views the project as an opportunity.

“We really see this as an opportunity for solar to be showcased in a non-traditional format using a landfill, which is really land that can’t be utilized for any other commercial purpose.”

The county is expected to pay nearly $8 million for the project, which is actually a pre-payment for the electricity coming from the array. The overall project is expected to cost $10 million.

The solar panels will help power 16 county buildings by feeding into the power grid. It’s anticipated to be completed in July.