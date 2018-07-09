@Play Brings Art and Activities to Akron's Neighborhoods throughout July

  • photo of Mac Love
    @Play "chief catalyst" Mac Love has planned a busy month of activites for akron's neighborhoods.
    BRUCE FORD

A project in Akron to connect residents to their neighborhoods is hoping to bring them together through a series of events and activities this month.

@Play was a 2017 Knight Cities Challenge grant winner. Its focus is to provide Akron’s 24 neighborhoods with public art displays, theater productions and events like pool parties.

Mac Love bills himself as @Play’s “chief catalyst” and project leader.

“There is just treasure everywhere in every neighborhood and if we can kind of dust those things off and invest in them a little bit, maybe help transition them to something a little more functional and purposeful for people today, we can building a foundation, a bridge to the future that no other place will ever be able to have,” he said.

Love says the project’s initiatives and ideas come from community feedback.

@Play's July events include:

  • Plein Air Painting in the Park: July 9, 5:30p.m. @ Hardesty Park
  • Reservoir Park Pool Party: July 13, 4p.m. @ Reservoir Park Community Center
  • Perkins Woods Pool Party: July 14, 4p.m. @ Perkins Woods Pool
  • Exhibit Opening Reception: July 14, 5p.m. @ 157 S. Main St.
Knight Cities Challenge Awards Nearly $500,000 To Two Akron Projects

By Jun 12, 2017
photo of Mac Love
BRUCE FORD

The Knight Cities Challenge has announced its latest round of grants. About a half-million dollars will be coming to Akron with the goal of unifying neighborhoods.

The Knight challenge is focused on 26 cities, including Akron. Applicants are asked for ideas to help their cities attract talent, spur civic engagement or break down barriers to economic opportunities.

Knight Cities Challenge Winners Envision New Ways to Engage With the Landscape

By Apr 12, 2016
bike sign
SHANE WYNN / AKRONSTOCK

Two Akron winners have been announced in the Knight Cities Challenge, a contest held in the 26 communities once served by Knight-owned newspapers that recognizes ideas to improve their cities.

WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair reports both Akron projects engage residents in exploring the landscape.

The first winning idea will help Akron residents explore the urban landscape in a new way. Designer Johnathon Morschl will receive $120,000 to develop a bike park in downtown Akron.