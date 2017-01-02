Political Analyst Says Ohio Could Lose a Congressional Seat After 2020 Census

Ohio’s population growth isn’t keeping up with some other states, and that could mean a big change after the 2020 census.

How Ohio could lose one congressional seat

Ohio’s population has been growing, but at a much slower rate than many other states. Kyle Kondik with the University of Virginia's Center for Politics says if that trajectory continues, it's very possible the state could lose one of its 16 seats in Congress.

“It’s probably going to come from the Eastern part of the state because those are the places that have really stagnant growth or are losing population.”

Kondik says central Ohio and the state’s bigger metro areas are growing, so he doesn’t think they’ll lose representation. And he says the districts could be redrawn so that two members of Congress will have to run against each other.

Ohio lost two seats in Congress after the 2010 Census.