Poor School Performance Costs Cincinnati Its Authorization to Sponsor Chart Schools

By Ashton Marra Feb 12, 2018

Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

One of the state’s largest public school districts will no longer be allowed to sponsor charter schools. 

The Ohio Board of Education voted 15-0 to revoke the Cincinnati Public School District’s status as a charter school sponsor. Board member Pat Bruns from Cincinnati abstained from the vote.

The revocation came after the district received a “poor” rating for the 2015-2016 school year from the state Department of Education. Cincinnati’s charter ratings did improve in the 2016-2017 academic year, but it takes only one poor rating to end a sponsorship under Ohio law.

In 2015, Cincinnati received an F for academic performance and zero out of four points for quality. The district appealed the rating of its quality practices, but revocation was recommended by an independent hearing officer.

Cincinnati Public Schools sponsors two charters. Both will be taken over by ODE’s Office of School Sponsorship.

More than two dozen city and local school districts sponsor charter schools in Ohio. Cleveland Metropolitan School District sponsors more than any other public district with 11 charter schools.

Tags: 
Ohio Board of Education
Cincinnati
Cincinnati Public Schools
Cincinatti Charter Schools
charter schools

Related Content

Cleveland Postpones a Vote on Charter School Partners

By Ashton Marra Jan 23, 2018
A photo of the meeting.
Ashton Marra / ideastream

The board that oversees Cleveland’s school district is postponing a vote on new charter school partners after receiving its largest ever number of applicants. The district’s charter schools director says the delay is a good thing.

Ten already operating charter schools applied to partner with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. The district's Board of Education was scheduled to vote on those partnerships at a Tuesday meeting, but pushed the vote to February because of the number of applications.

Charter School Graduation Rates Fall Short of Traditional Public Schools

By Dec 26, 2017
School desks
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A new study shows the graduation rates of Ohio’s traditional public schools are much better than those of charter schools.

The study shows even when excluding dropout-recovery schools, the four-year graduation rate of charter schools in Ohio is just under 45 percent, faring worse than public schools in Ohio’s six largest cities. Schools in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, Akron and Toledo graduated 73 percent of their students.