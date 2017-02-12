The Port of Cleveland Moves to Revitalize Part of the Cuyahoga River

A neglected portion of the upper Cuyahoga River may soon see revitalization.

Irishtown Bend is an overgrown stretch of the river near the West Side Market that will be getting a new look by the start of next year. The Port of Cleveland voted last week to survey the land for possible public use.

The Port’s Jade Davis says the first step of the renovation will be to collaborate with partners to begin stabilizing the hillside.

Davis says there are no further plans for the project after the first step. Davis says the estimated cost of the entire project will be $49 million.

Tags: 
The Port of Cleveland
Jade Davis
Irishtown Bend
Cleveland
Cuyahoga River

