Portage County Company Becomes First in Ohio Approved to Grow Marijuana

By 18 minutes ago
  • Photo of medical marijuana
    The state has seven inspections scheduled for other companies hoping to grow.
    Shutterstock.com

For the first time, a company has been given the go-ahead to start growing marijuana in Ohio. The group just received an official cultivator license from the state. Now more than a dozen other companies are lined up for inspections, though, the state’s medical marijuana program is still behind schedule.

WellSpring Fields in Portage County will start growing marijuana for medical purposes after receiving the state’s first cultivator license.

The state has a whole slate of inspections scheduled, including seven more in July.

According to the Medical Marijuana Control Program, it will also issue two provisional licenses for testing laboratories; for Central State University and Hocking College.

Medicinal marijuana will officially be legal to distribute, sell, and purchase on September 8.

However, due to a delay in issuing licenses, it’s unlikely the crop will be ready by then.

Tags: 
Ohio medical marijuana
WellSpring Fields
Portage County
marijuana cultivation
Medical Marijuana Control Program

Related Content

Yuko Says Ohio's Missed Marijuana Deadline is Costing Patients Time They Don't Have

By Jun 5, 2018
photo of Kenny Yuko
STATE OF OHIO

The state’s medical marijuana program is not going to be ready for patients on the projected start date on Sept. 8th and there’s no clear idea on when it will begin.

Ohio Announces Licenses for 56 Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

By Jun 4, 2018
photo of Ohio Pharmacy Board
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

There’s now a clearer picture of who will be allowed to open medical marijuana dispensaries in Ohio and where they can be located.

The Board of Pharmacy awarded up to 56 dispensary licenses; 376 companies had applied. 