Portage County Elections Board Shifts Two Polling Places

Power outages from Sunday's storms have forced the Portage County Board of Elections to move two polling locations tomorrow in Aurora.

People who would have voted at Christ Community Chapel will go instead to Harmon Middle School at 130 Aurora Hudson Road.

Voters who were set to go to the Walker Building will vote at The Bertram Inn at 600 North Aurora Road.

For information on all Portage polling places, go to www.co.portage.oh.us/election, to www.voterfind.com/portageoh/vtrlookup.aspx or call the Board of Elections at (330) 297-3511.

About 37,000 Northeast Ohio FirstEnergy customers remain without power this afternoon. More than 13,000 of those are in Summit County, about 7,500 in Cuyahoga County and more than 5,300 in Medina County.