Portage County Elections Board Shifts Two Polling Places

By 2 hours ago

Tens of thousands of power outages in Northeast Ohio have moved two voting locations in Portage County.
Credit STATE OF OHIO

Power outages from Sunday's storms have forced the Portage County Board of Elections to move two polling locations tomorrow in Aurora. 

People who would have voted at Christ Community Chapel will go instead to Harmon Middle School at 130 Aurora Hudson Road.

Voters who were set to go to the Walker Building will vote at The Bertram Inn at 600 North Aurora Road.

For information on all Portage polling places, go to www.co.portage.oh.us/election,  to www.voterfind.com/portageoh/vtrlookup.aspx or call the Board of Elections at (330) 297-3511.

About 37,000 Northeast Ohio FirstEnergy customers remain without power this afternoon. More than 13,000 of those are in Summit County, about 7,500 in Cuyahoga County and more than 5,300 in Medina County. 

Tags: 
Election 2017
Portage County Board of Elections
Polling locations
Power outages

Related Content

Kent Voters Will Decide on Sanctuary Status Next Month

By Oct 24, 2017
ANDREW MEYER / WKSU

Voters on Nov. 7 will decide if Kent should join the small list of Ohio cities that have declared sanctuary status.

 

If passed, Issue 9 would prevent the city from coordinating or cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or any federal agency when it comes to immigration status.

 

Issue 2 Supporters Take On Transparency of Campaign Donors

By Oct 2, 2017
photo of Rory Rennick
ANDY CHOW / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Two sides are battling over an issue on this fall’s ballot that attempts to lower the costs of prescription drugs. As expected big drug companies have landed right in the middle of the fight. Exactly who is funding that side remains a big question mark.

“Which pile do you want?” asks Rory Rennick as he performs some street magic at on Capitol Square in Columbus.  He has a tray table, a deck of cards and some fancy handwork.

“Count the cards in your hand.”