Portman Addresses Concerns Over DeVos' Campaign Finance Fines

By 49 minutes ago
  • photo of Senator Rob Portman
    Senator Rob Portman
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The U.S. Senate is holding hearings on President Trump’s cabinet picks. And his nominee for Secretary of Education is raising eyebrows because of a court case in Ohio.  

During a recent teleconference, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman said he couldn’t answer questions about fines owed to Ohio by a political action committee created by Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos.

“I don’t know the details of it. I haven’t heard about this yet.”

Portman later issued a statement saying he was told DeVos was not a party to this lawsuit.

The PAC she and her husband created was ordered to pay fines for campaign finance violations in Ohio in 2008 which to date total more than $5.3 million. Democratic senators are pressing her to pay that fine. But her supporters say the lawsuit was politically motivated and contend she has no responsibility to pay the money to the state.

Tags: 
Betsy DeVos
Donald Trump
Rob Portman
election 2016

Related Content

Sen. Sherrod Brown Pushes Education Secretary Nominee to Pay a $5 Million Fine to Ohio

By Dec 14, 2016
Betsy DeVos
DEVOS FAMILY FOUNDATION

Ohio’s Sherrod Brown is among a group of Senate Democrats urging President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary to pay the $5.3 million fine her political action committee owes Ohio. 

Which Ohioans Are Heading to Donald Trump's Inauguration?

By 51 minutes ago

Six state senators and seven state representatives from Ohio will go to the inauguration, along with many state officeholders. But Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler says there will be many attending who aren’t elected officials, and aren’t even Republicans.

Three of Ohio’s four Democratic members of Congress will attend, along with Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who says he has to work with Trump on trade and infrastructure.

Ohio's Sen. Portman Says Those who Depend on Obamacare Needn't Worry

By 22 hours ago
photo of Sen. Rob Portman at the 2016 GOP State Dinner
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Though Republicans are working to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Ohio's Republican U.S. Senator says there’s no reason for those who depend on it to worry. 

Rob Portman was among some moderate Senate Republicans who backed an amendment to slow down a repeal of the Affordable Care Act. He now says repeal and replacement of key components can happen simultaneously.

Ohio Progressives Voice Concerns of Upcoming Trump Presidency at State Demonstrations

By 23 hours ago
Our First Stand rally
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The looming presidential inauguration of Donald Trump has sparked rallies and demonstrations around the country. In Ohio, progressive groups are starting their advocacy to save government programs such as Obamacare and Social Security. 