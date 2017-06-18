Portman Backs Phase-Down in Federal Funds for Medicaid Expansion

Senator Rob Portman says he supports a reduction over time in federal funds for Medicaid expansion. The Cincinnati-area Republican is taking part in GOP negotiations over an Affordable Care Act replacement.

Medicaid expansion

Portman says the expansion of Medicaid eligibility under the ACA has helped fund treatment for opioid addiction.

“So it’s a really important part of how you reform the healthcare system, is that you ensure that those people still have access to coverage,” Portman says.

He says he could not support the House GOP version of the healthcare bill because it rolls back federal money for the expansion in 2020.

But Portman says he does back a more gradual phase down

“Starting from 90 percent, where it is in 2020, and slowly taking it down over seven years, would be very helpful for Ohio," Portman says.

Portman says he’s not sure where the Senate will end up on the issue.