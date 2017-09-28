Portman Is On Borad With Tax Code Reform

Sen. Rob Portman says President Trump’s plan to reform the current United States tax code will help create new and better jobs.

The Republican senator says it will also benefit many Ohioans who are facing the middle class squeeze.


“This is, I think, a huge opportunity for us to give the economy a shot in the arm and to help people who are struggling right now to make ends meet because wages are flat, expenses are up. And, I don’t there is any single thing we could do that would be more effective at helping in terms of not just creating jobs, but improving wages.”

Portman says the finance committee has had about twelve public hearings about tax code reform, but he stresses more are needed.

