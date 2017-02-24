Portman Declines to Attend Public Forums, Calls for Civility

Republican lawmakers are defending their choice not to attend public forums with their constituents. Noting the hostility, he’s seen at these so-called “town halls” around the country, U.S. Senator Rob Portman is calling for civility. 

Ohio’s Republican congressional members were invited to public meetings around the state this week. These forums were organized by liberal groups and mostly all of the federal lawmakers did not attend. Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman didn't, and says these events, which have featured loud, disruptive protesting, are not productive.

“Let’s be more respectful to one another, let’s listen to each other not just insist on each other getting into a fight. I think this is about how to we find common ground and solve problems.”

Portman referred to other public events that he’s attended this week. However, local organizers argue that a public appearance and a forum with constituents are two different things.

