Portman Expresses Lake Erie Concerns to Trump's Nominee for EPA Director

    Senator Rob Portman discussed Lake Erie pollutions such as microbeads and algae blooms with President-elect Donald Trump's pick for EPA Director, Scott Pruitt.
The Republican U.S. senator from Ohio says he’s already talked to President-elect Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency -- a choice who's controversial to many activists. 

Rob Portman says he’s talked with Scott Pruitt, Trump’s pick for EPA Director, about the health of Lake Erie.

“His responses were positive."

Portman says the two men talked about algae blooms, invasive species and micro beads. The sSenator says he doesn't want to see the progress made on Lake Erie slowed or reversed.

