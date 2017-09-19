Portman Indicates Support for Another GOP Obamacare Replacement

By Sep 19, 2017

Portman says he thinks Ohio will "do a good job" under the proposed legislation.
Ohio’s U.S. senators appear to be split on the latest attempt to repeal and replace the federal Affordable Care Act. Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown has been against it, and Republican Sen. Rob Portman appears to be heading toward a "yes" vote.

In a conference call with reporters, Rob Portman seemed to be leaning toward supporting what’s been called the Cassidy-Graham bill, which would cap Medicaid, reduce federal funding and distribute it to states as block grants to use as they see fit.

“I think Ohio will do a good job – better than the federal government, probably because we know what the needs are, closer to what those needs are, like the opioid addiction,” he said.

Ohio and the other 31 states that expanded Medicaid would see that funding phased out.

Gov. John Kasich tweeted out that the bill “eliminates the guardrails that protect some of the most vulnerable among us.” And it also won’t include $45 billion in additional funding for the opioid crisis, which the GOP’s previous repeal-and-replace bill would have.

Graham-Cassidy Bill
Sen. Rob Portman
medicaid expansion
Opioid treatment
affordable care act

