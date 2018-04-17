Portman Maintains a Bill Protecting Mueller's Investigation Could be Unconstitutional

By 9 minutes ago
  • Photo of Rob Portman.
    Senator Rob Portman has doubts about the constitutionality of bills that would prevent President Trump from firing Robert Mueller.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is doubling down on his doubts about a bill that would protect special counsel Robert Mueller.

Portman says that his understanding of the bill — which would prevent President Trump from firing Mueller unless it went through a three-judge panel — could be unconstitutional.

Despite his opposition to the bill, he maintains he supports Mueller finishing his investigation.

“I do think that Mueller ought to be able to continue this investigation; as you know I’ve been consistent on that from the start. I think that we’ve got to let him get to the bottom of this and follow the facts where they lead, and I think it would be a big mistake for the president to fire Mueller.”

Portman says that he is open to considering the bill, provided that he can get clarification on its constitutionality.

Tags: 
Senator Rob Portman
Robert Mueller
Russian interference
Donald Trump

Related Content

Former U.S. Attorney Carole Rendon Praises the Pick of Mueller to Investigate Trump/Russia Ties

By May 18, 2017
Carole Rendon
M.L. SCHUTLZE / WKSU

The Justice Department’s selection of Robert Mueller as special counsel investigating ties between Russia and the Trump campaign is drawing bipartisan praise. As WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, the former U.S. Attorney for Northern Ohio says that’s for a good reason.  