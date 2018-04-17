Portman Maintains a Bill Protecting Mueller's Investigation Could be Unconstitutional

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is doubling down on his doubts about a bill that would protect special counsel Robert Mueller.

Portman says that his understanding of the bill — which would prevent President Trump from firing Mueller unless it went through a three-judge panel — could be unconstitutional.

Despite his opposition to the bill, he maintains he supports Mueller finishing his investigation.

Portman's stance on the investigation.

“I do think that Mueller ought to be able to continue this investigation; as you know I’ve been consistent on that from the start. I think that we’ve got to let him get to the bottom of this and follow the facts where they lead, and I think it would be a big mistake for the president to fire Mueller.”

Portman says that he is open to considering the bill, provided that he can get clarification on its constitutionality.