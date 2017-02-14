Portman Reintroduces A Bill to Try to Cut the Supply of Fentanyl and Carfentanil Coming to the U.S.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman is reintroducing a bill he hopes will slow the flow of synthetic heroin such as fentanyl and carfentanil into the country.

Interrupting the supply from China

Many of the packages of the illegal synthetic drugs are coming from labs in China and India via the U.S. Postal Service. Portman’s bill would require advance electronic notification of what’s in postal packages, as well as where it’s shipped from and who it’s shipped to.

He says the bill could make it easier for law enforcement to target the overseas packages. But Portman acknowledges the idea has its limits.

“It’s not the ultimate solution. The ultimate solution as you know from following this issue with me is on the demand side -- at least that’s what I believe -- to reduce the demand for these drugs. But we can stop some of this poison from coming into our communities and we can make it more expensive.”

Portman notes that FedEx and other private shippers already require the information. Ohio Congressman Pat Tiberi is sponsoring a similar measure in the House.