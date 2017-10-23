Portman Says the Future for Dreamers Is a Job for Congress, Not the President

By 1 hour ago

Portman says he supports some program for legal status for young adults who arrived here without papers when they were young children, but says President Trump was right to turn to Congress to accomplish that.
Credit STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Education groups are expected to hit Washington this week to lobby Congress to provide legal status for so-called Dreamers – the now young adults without documents who arrived in the U.S. as small children. Among those they’re hoping to sway is Ohio’s GOP Sen. Rob Portman. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports he’s open to the idea.

The advocates are pushing for what they call a “clean Dream Act,” that would not require funding for the border wall or other tradeoffs that President Trump is demanding from Congress.  Portman says he’s long favored some form of the Dreamer program. But he says he objected to President Obama doing it by executive order after congressional negotiations collapsed. And Portman thinks Trump was right to suspend it.

“I don’t think it’s wrong that Congress is told, ‘Hey this is your responsibility, you ought to deal with it. But I would like to have the program be legislated so it is giving these young people and their families more certainty that frankly they don’t have under the current system.”

President Trump set a deadline of next March for Congress to act before the Dreamers who already are here face deportation. But the program already is accepting no new applications. 

Tags: 
Dreamers
DACA
Rob Portman
President Donald Trump
immigration

Ohio's Sen. Sherrod Brown Denounces Trump's DACA Decision

By Sep 6, 2017
Sen. Sherrod Brown
WKSU, Brown at the DNC

Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator is criticizing President Trump for his decision to end the DACA program, which allows young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children to remain.

In a conference call today, Sherrod Brown said the decision affecting hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants is cruel and inhumane.

What DACA's Demise Could Mean for Ohio Students and Their Universities

By Sep 9, 2017
University of Akron campus

Colleges and universities throughout northeast Ohio are responding to President Donald Trump’s recent decision to find a more permanent replacement for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — or DACA. WKSU’s Philip de Oliveira spoke with University of Akron President Matt Wilson about what that could mean for schools and their undocumented students.

Dreamers Make Their Plea to Congress

By Sep 19, 2017

Elvis Saldias, in the Ohio Statehouse, asks Congress to support extended protections for children who were brought to the United States while young and no longer have legal status.Credit Andy Chow / Statehouse News BureauEdit | Remove

Dreamer Advocates Plan to Petition Congressman Dave Joyce This Week for a 'Clean Dream Act'

By Oct 16, 2017
Ohio Gov. John Kasich
CBS News

Activists plan to deliver petitions this week to the Painesville office of Congressman Dave Joyce as part of a national effort to keep so-called Dreamers in the United States. 

Moveon.org and other advocates are pushing Congress to pass what they call a “clean Dream Act’ – a pathway to citizenship or legal status for young adults who were brought to the U.S. illegally when they were children and grew up here.