Portman says Pompeo is Eminently Qualified; Brown Needs Convincing

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to vote Monday on President Trump’s nomination for secretary of state. Mike Pompeo has the support of one of Ohio’s senators, but not yet the other.

Portman and Brown on Pompeo

Sen. Rob Portman sits on the Foreign Relations Committee and told Fox News Pompeo deserves the job.

“The president had the right to have his people in place, and particularly in regard to secretary of state. The question is whether you’re qualified, and Mike Pompeo is eminently qualified.”

But, with at least one other Republican on the committee opposed, the nomination could go to a full Senate vote with a negative recommendation. Ohio’s other senator, Democrat Sherrod Brown, says he has reservations.

“I’m very concerned about his attitude towards religions not his own, towards human rights. I’m concerned that he would be the face of our foreign policy around the world. I’m not committed yet; I lean to vote against him; I want to learn more.”

Brown says he’s also concerned about the hawkish voices of Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton, who will have President Trump’s ear.